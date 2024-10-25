Marysville School District HR Director announces intent to resign

As the Marysville School District deals with a $3 million budget crisis and change in personnel, they now have to navigate through yet another staff departure.

On Thursday, October 24, Marysville Interim Superintendent Dr. David Burgess and Special Administrator Dr. Art Jarvis were notified that Executive Director of Human Resources, Brooke Marshall, plans to leave the district.

A letter sent out to parents and staff within the Marysville School District says Marshall gave Dr. Burgess and Dr. Jarvis a verbal notification of her intent to resign.

Burgess and Jarvis are now working to find a temporary replacement to support the district's human resources team.

In the meantime, Burgess will attend to the day-to-day operations of the human services department, according to the letter.

"The district appreciates Ms. Marshall's efforts to help the district move forward and wishes her well in her future endeavors," the letter read.

Burgess replaced former Marysville Superintendent Dr. Zachary Robbins earlier this month. He and the community were in meetings this week to discuss possible school closures.

