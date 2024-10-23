Community meetings held in Marysville to discuss potential school closures

It was night two of community meetings in the Marysville School District, with the interim superintendent leading the discussion about possible school closures.

Dave Burgess says no schools have been chosen at this time for closure. However, since the district needs to cut around $3 million from its budget, closures could save $1-2 million.

For the first time on Wednesday night, the special administrator, appointed by OSPI to oversee finances in the district, was also on hand to listen.

Parents and other members of the school community tell FOX 13 Seattle they are most concerned about disruptions to the students if closures are announced. One parent said he was hopeful because he felt like he was being included in the process.

"As a parent, I feel like we are all hands-on deck at this point, or need to be," said Andre Duckworth, a parent of an elementary student and middle school student in the district.

Duckworth was one of a large group of parents and educators who attended the community meeting Wednesday, hoping to learn more about the possible closures following a tough financial year in the district and a change in leadership.

"All the confusion about the finances going on here, we are all kind of stressed out, and wondering, ‘What is going on?'," said Duckworth.

He said Wednesday that he was encouraged by the meeting format.

"This is kind of alleviating some concern for me," he said.

During Wednesday's meeting, Interim Superintendent David Burgess explained the financial situation in the district, but also stopped to listen. Packets of information were also handed out at information stations, so that parents could get an idea of what factors might go into the decision to close a school.

"This is one of those efforts to reach out and get more people involved in the discussion rather than trying to do something autocratically and say, here is the plan, and you are stuck with it," said David Burgess, Interim Superintendent, Marysville School District. "I refuse to operate like that. These are community schools, and we are going to engage our community in this process."

Burgess says they need to cut about $3 million in spending.

"Over the last 15 years, our student enrollment has declined by 2,500. We haven’t reduced our program at the district office level, and we should have been doing that," said Burgess.

In addition to potential school closures, he says district office staff will be significantly slashed to reflect declining enrollment.

"The district office that was there when I came here will not be the district office that I leave," said Burgess.

He says OSPI appointed special administrator Art Jarvis and a financial oversight committee will also be monitoring finances.

"Any purchase over $25,000 had to have his signature. The other filter we have from the state, any hire whatsoever, even if it was previously budgeted, has to have the approval of the administrator and the financial oversight committee," said Burgess.

"It is unique in the sense it’s never been done before," said Art Jarvis, Special Administrator, appointed by OSPI.

Jarvis says it's going to take some hard decisions along the way.

"Closing schools may be part of that, but right now it’s just exploring what that would do for the school district and I think they are taking the right step in engaging the community at this early stage," said Jarvis.

The district collected feedback on Wednesday about what to consider when deciding on potential school closures. Duckworth says the inclusion of parents is welcome.

"I just wanted to find out what is going on and how we can go forward as a family with the education of our kids here," said Duckworth.

Another community meeting is scheduled for October 28th at Marysville Middle School from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

