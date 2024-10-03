Marysville School District to replace superintendent in special meeting

Marysville School District (MSD) is parting ways with Superintendent Dr. Zachary Robbins, according to an email sent to parents and staff Wednesday evening.

The email, sent on behalf of the MSD Board of Directors, announced a special meeting to be held Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7:15 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider the appointment of a new interim superintendent. According to the district, both the school board and Dr. Robbins have agreed that it is in the best interest of the district and the superintendent to move forward with a change of leadership.

The email states that the decision was an amicable separation agreement, meaning Dr. Robbins and the district agreed to part ways peacefully without attributing any wrongdoing on either side.

"The school board would like to thank Dr. Robbins for his commitment and dedication to the Marysville School District's students, staff, and the Marysville and Tulalip communities," the MSD Board of Directors wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.