Seattle to see damp weather in the days ahead

The Brief A winter weather advisory is in effect through Thursday morning for the Cascades, with 7 to 9 inches of snow expected above 3,500 feet and elevated avalanche danger in the backcountry. Western Washington will see a break from steady rain with fewer showers through Saturday, followed by a breezy Sunday and a "chunky rain" snow-mix potential by Monday night. Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday morning, marking the return of 7 p.m. sunsets and longer evenings as the region "springs forward."



Earlier today, we were forecasting cloudy skies with widespread rain, and that rain was delivered across much of Western Washington.

As we moved through the afternoon, we expected scattered showers to continue, with a small chance for isolated, weak thunderstorms, primarily along the coast. Winds will be slightly breezy at times, but overall not predicted to be a problem.

Seattle weather turns a bit wetter again Sunday with slightly breezy conditions possible. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mountain snow ramps up in WA

By the numbers:

Up in the Cascades, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. We’re expecting seven to nine inches of snow between 3,500 and 4,000 feet, with higher totals the higher you go in elevation.

This doesn't include Snoqualmie Pass where snow totals will be lighter. Snowfall is expected to ramp up later this afternoon and especially tonight, so be sure to check road conditions and restrictions before traveling over the passes.

Avalanche danger is elevated in the backcountry, as well, so extra caution is advised.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Travelers should prepare for 7 to 9 inches of snow and higher totals at higher elevations of the Cascade mountains. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fewer showers to end the week

Tomorrow brings far fewer showers with mostly cloudy skies. We expect only isolated light showers Friday into Saturday, offering a relative break compared to today’s steadier rain.

Seattle weather stays cool enough for mountain snow while lowlands remain rain-dominant. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

We’re tracking a slight uptick in rain chances on Sunday, and it could be a bit breezy at times. Then by Monday and Tuesday, noticeably cooler air settles in. There’s even the potential for a very minor, spotty rain-snow mix Monday night into Tuesday morning — no accumulation expected in the lowlands — but don’t be surprised if you spot a little "chunky rain" mixed in.

Seattle weather stays showery but not consistently heavy as we move into early next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

‘Spring forward’ this weekend

Don’t forget — we spring forward Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time begins. That means 7 o’clock sunsets return starting Sunday night, giving us those longer, brighter evenings that signal we’re inching closer to spring.

Seattle weather could even bring a brief rain-snow mix Monday night into Tuesday morning, but no lowland accumulation is expected. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle technology hub in limbo as federal rules threaten visa hiring pipeline

Family shot during WA domestic violence incident, suspect killed by police

‘Stuff of my worst nightmares’: Seattle Iranian American fears for family in Iran

2 injured, 1 arrested after rock thrower pelts cars in South Seattle

$130,000 in designer purses, jewelry stolen in Seattle burglary

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.