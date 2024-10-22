Seattle traffic: Ballard Bridge closures kick off Wednesday

Late-night drivers heading southbound through the area of Ballard Bridge will need to adjust their routes this week.

To finish paving on West Emerson Street, regular traffic, southbound lanes will be shut down to regular traffic periodically between October 23 and October 25.

Ballard Bridge construction

Buses, bikers, walkers, and rollers will still be able to cross the bridge, but drivers will not be allowed over from the hours of 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The closures will be in effect for two consecutive nights:

Wednesday, October 23 from 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. Thursday

Thursday, October 24 from 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. Friday

How to get around the Ballard Bridge closures

Drivers:

Use the Aurora Bridge to travel south during the closure.

Use Gilman Ave W while W Emerson St is closed.

Bus riders:

There are no changes to bus routes. Buses will travel over the Ballard Bridge as usual.

The southbound bus stop at 15th Ave W and W Emerson St will be moved south on 15th Ave NW. It will be right across from W Ruffner St.

The northbound bus stop at 15th Ave W and W Emerson St will also be moved to accommodate paving. Please look for signs for the temporary bus stop location.

Pedestrians:

At least one path on the bridge will remain open for people walking, rolling, or biking. If you are biking across the bridge, you may need to dismount to safely pass others.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Man shot by Seattle gas station employee after window shatters: police

2nd band hit by van theft near Seattle; $30K in gear gone

Multiple people found dead, injured near Fall City, WA

2 crew members identified in Navy plane crash in WA state

Study: Washington's leading causes of death

4 farm workers test presumptively positive in WA's first human bird flu infections

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.