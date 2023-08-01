Landscaper unearths hand grenade while digging in Kitsap County garden

A landscaper working in Poulsbo unearthed a hand grenade on Monday.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), the landscaper was digging in a garden near the corner of Big Valley Rd. NE and Sawdust Hill Rd. NE when they found it.

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office

Based on the photo posted by the KCSO, the frag grenade looks similar to a Mk 2 model, commonly known as a pineapple grenade. These were introduced to the U.S. Armed Forces during the first World War in 1918, though manufacturing was discontinued in 1969.

The grenade found by the landscaper was missing the top portion, which houses the safety pin, pull ring, fuse and safety lever.

The KCSO called over a bomb technician from the Washington State Patrol to inspect the device.

Authorities say the grenade was countercharged and rendered harmless.