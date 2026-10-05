Washington State Ferries advised riders to plan ahead for Monday morning as all routes face reduced or suspended service due to a widespread shortage of qualified crew members.

Numerous cancellations and single-boat reductions hit major corridors early Oct. 5, including the Anacortes, Mukilteo, Bainbridge Island, Bremerton, Edmonds, and Port Townsend routes.

Agency officials stated they honor earned sick leave when employees call out and are actively dispatching qualified relief workers to restore safe operations.

Officials are investigating the sudden influx of callouts while advising passengers to check travel alerts and plan for alternative transportation.

Scroll down for the latest updates on sailing cancelations and delays.