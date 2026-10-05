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Last updated:  Oct 05, 2026 - 9:38 AM PDT

LIVE UPDATES: Crew shortage cancels several Washington State Ferries routes

FOX 13 Seattle
LIVE UPDATES: Crew shortage cancels several Washington State Ferries routes

Washington State Ferries advised riders to plan ahead for Monday morning as all routes face reduced or suspended service due to a widespread shortage of qualified crew members. 

Numerous cancellations and single-boat reductions hit major corridors early Oct. 5, including the Anacortes, Mukilteo, Bainbridge Island, Bremerton, Edmonds, and Port Townsend routes. 

Agency officials stated they honor earned sick leave when employees call out and are actively dispatching qualified relief workers to restore safe operations. 

Officials are investigating the sudden influx of callouts while advising passengers to check travel alerts and plan for alternative transportation.

Scroll down for the latest updates on sailing cancelations and delays.

Live coverage contributors

6 updates
56 minutes ago
FOX 13 Seattle

Watch Good Day Seattle for updates on WA ferries

Jim Jensen
6 minutes ago
Jim Jensen

Mukilteo-Clinton reduced to one boat as WSF disruptions widen

11 minutes ago
FOX 13 Seattle

No. 3 Samish estimated 70 minutes behind schedule

34 minutes ago
FOX 13 Seattle

New reservations, changes blocked for Monday, no-show fees waived

50 minutes ago
FOX 13 Seattle

Washington State Ferries release statement on Monday

Jim Jensen
52 minutes ago
Jim Jensen

WA ferry employee callouts trigger disruptions

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Transportation