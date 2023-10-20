4 injured in Capitol Hill stabbing

article

Seattle police are investigating a quadruple stabbing that left four people injured early Friday morning.

The stabbing happened near 14th Avenue East and East Madison Street.

When officers arrived, they found four people with stab wounds. Two were taken to Harborview Medical Center and the two others were treated at the scene.

A 36-year-old man suspected in the stabbing was located and arrested. He was taken and booked into the King County Jail.

According to investigators, there was an altercation between a suspect and the victims before the stabbing.