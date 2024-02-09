$50k reward offered for information on death of 3 endangered gray wolves in Oregon

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of three endangered gray wolves in southern Oregon.

The deaths occurred in an area known to have wolves just east of Bly, an unincorporated rural community in Klamath County.

On Dec. 29, the collars of two tagged wolves showed a mortality signal. When biologists and troopers with the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division responded, they found the two wolves with collars dead. Another wolf was found dead, without a collar.

The collared wolves were an adult, breeding female and a younger wolf from the Gearhart Mountain Pack. The other wolf was also a younger adult.

Gray wolves are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act in the western two-thirds of Oregon.

An investigation into their deaths is being led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in cooperation with the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Anyone with information about this case should call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (503) 682-6131, or the Oregon State Police Dispatch at (800) 452-7888, *OSP (*677) or TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

You can leave an anonymous tip.