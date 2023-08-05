8 taken to hospital after deck collapses at Camp Killoqua in Stanwood

article

Eight people were taken to the hospital after a deck collapsed at Camp Killoqua in Stanwood Friday night.

According to the Marysville Fire District (MFD), just before 9 p.m., multiple people called 911 saying the victims were standing on the deck attached to a building when it collapsed. Some victims were trapped underneath.

When firefighters arrived, several people were trying to hold the deck to save the victims who were trapped.

Firefighters immediately began treating the victims, and called for additional help.

Crews say bringing in additional resources was challenging, because there was only one road at the camp accessible to ambulances and other emergency response vehicles.

One woman in her 20s was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center with a serious leg injury. Seven others were taken to the hospital, all are listed in stable condition.

Featured article

Before the collapse, about 25 people were standing on the deck – all believed to be camp staff members.

According to the MFD, crews worked to relocate ambulances across the county to make sure if a situation like this were to happen again, emergency medical services would be immediately available.

The MFD says this response was a coordinated effort with Snohomish County Fire District 22, District 19, District 21, Tulalip Bay Fire Department, North County Fire and EMS, Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.