American Idol auditions come to Washington, Iam Tongi to join hopefuls with audition tips

Think you have what it takes to be America's next top talent? The time for action is almost here, because "Idols Across America" is coming to Washington.

"Idols Across America" presents American Idol hopefuls with the chance to sign up for a virtual face-to-face audition with producers, who will give real-time feedback and the possibility of becoming the next American Idol.

In Washington, American Idol alum Iam Tongi will join hopefuls in the waiting room for Q&A and audition tips. Tongi is a Washington local who graduated from Decatur High School in Federal Way. He is also the first Washington state resident and first Hawaiian to win American Idol. For those who don't watch the show, you may remember seeing Tongi sing the National Anthem for the MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in July.

This will be the fourth year in a row that "Idols Across America" will scour the nation, looking for new contestants for their seventh season on ABC.

Auditions will be held Monday, August 14.

If you are interested in ‘American Idol’ interview opportunities or have any questions, you are asked to email Rebecca Taustine at rebecca.taustine@fremantle.com by Monday, August 7 to confirm.