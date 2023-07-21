Concerns over Arlington pride event

On Saturday, Arlington will play host to a Pride event for only the second time, but it's not without opposition.

Arlington Pride organizers fear protesters plan to disrupt their event-- flyers have circulated across town saying the event features "drag queens grooming your young children." The flyers also called on community members to protest the event.

"We're going to pray, we're going to protest, and we're going to speak to our side of things," Tom Howie said.

"Because of a lot of the safety issues this year, we ended up not being able to get the presenters that were [originally] interested," Arlington Pride President Caera Gramore said.

Pride organizers have since urged city leaders and the police department to confirm in advance they'll be enforcing the state's open-carry ban, which prohibits open-carry within 250 feet of a permitted demonstration.

On Friday, FOX 13 reached out to Mayor Barbara Tolbert for comment on enforcing the open-carry ban and we are waiting to hear back.

However, on Wednesday, she wrote a statement to FOX 13 saying:

"As mayor, I am committed to preserving Arlington as an inclusive community where everyone feels secure and valued. With respect to this Saturday's Pride celebration, we will be taking every step to ensure a safe event for all attendees."

Despite their concerns, organizers plan to go forward as planned. Gramore emphasized the importance of offering a safe space for everyone in the community, especially young people.

"I was an LGBTQ+ minor who was assaulted and not protected. I know what I went through, and I don't want today's youth to go through that," She said. "We need them to know that there are adults who care, that they can be safe and loved and supported."