Crews battling building fire in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood

A building fire burned for hours in the early morning of New Year's Day in Seattle's First Hill.

The Seattle Fire Department was called before 5:00 a.m. to a building fire near 8th Ave. and Madison St.

Crews expected to remain at the scene throughout the day on Monday to fully put out the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters will investigate the cause after the fire is out.

While this building is listed as vacant, an apartment building down the block had to be evacuated because of the heavy black smoke.

The American Red Cross is assisting people who were forced out of their homes.