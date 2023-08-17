Crews investigate barn, airplane hangar fire near Buckley

Crews are investigating what caused a barn and airplane hangar to catch fire in Unincorporated Buckley Wednesday night.

According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), shortly before 10 p.m., crews were dispatched to a barn that caught fire near the corner of Sumner-Buckley Hwy E and Kelly Lake Rd. E.

While firefighters were on their way to the scene, the fire grew rapidly – threatening a nearby home.

Crews immediately began a defensive attack, and stopped the fire from spreading by around 12:30 a.m.

EPFR says no injuries were reported, and three horses were safely evacuated.

Crews say the property’s landscape worked in their favor. The property had gravel driveways and paths, and the grass was maintained and kept short, which slowed the fire spread.

A portion of Sumner-Buckley Hwy was closed temporarily while crews put out the flames.

Both Pierce County and EPFR fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.