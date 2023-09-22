Deadly plane crash at Arlington airport

article

Law enforcement are at the scene of a deadly plane crash that happened Friday afternoon at the Arlington Municipal Airport.

According to city spokesperson Sarah Lopez, crews responded to reports of an ultralight plane crash. Ultralight planes are custom-made, one-seater planes that don't need any certifications or safety checks to fly.

It's unknown if there were other injuries.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene.