Dry, windy weather elevates fire risks in three Washington counties

Washington is still weeks away from the official start of summer, but wildfire season has already arrived in some parts of the state.

The National Weather Service reported elevated fire weather conditions, including wind, in east Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties through Monday.

Crews with East Pierce Fire & Rescue have put out 18 brush fires so far in 2023, including one on Monday. Assistant Chief Bill Sandlian said their top concern this week is wind and dry conditions, worried it could quickly cause flames to spread out of control.

"It seems like that it’s getting drier and hotter earlier in the year," said Sandlian. "It’s been a busy start to the season already."

The threat level for more brush fires this year is rising. All the green grass and shrubs from the wet spring is drying out in the hot, windy weather. Sandlian said those are ingredients that could fuel flames.

"The winds, especially in the finer fuels, will help dry those out even faster. And if we do get a start on a brush fire, they’re spreading much more rapidly," said Sandlian. "The winds incoming and the higher temperatures we really need to watch, especially with the forecast being we may have some thunderstorms coming in within a few days. But that also brings wind to it. Even if we get a little bit of moisture, the fine fuels are still dried out."

The National Weather Service said east Pierce County, Thurston and Lewis counties are experiencing elevated fire weather conditions, which increases the risk of fire starts and quick fire spreads. This could cause red flag conditions.

Other parts of the region are also starting to see hot spots. Bellevue Fire Department put out two brush fires on Sunday.

"Normally our fire season, traditionally on the western slopes, is seen more in August and September. So, this is definitely months ahead of that anticipated schedule," said Lieutenant Kevin Guitron, lead of Bellevue Fire Department’s Wildland Fire Program.

With the earlier start to the wildfire season, area fire departments started preparing and training earlier in the year. Bellevue now has one new brush fire engine crews are preparing to use in the field.

"We’ve been working throughout the off season trying to build training protocols and try to buy equipment for it. And we’re right at that point when the season is starting and we’re just getting this ready to get deployed," said Guitron.

Crews in east Pierce County still use tactics and tools learned from the Sumner Grade Fire that burned nearly 500 acres in September 2020. The department has three brush fire engines equipped for this year’s fire season.

Firefighters urge the public to do its part to not fuel the flames. This includes not throwing out lit cigarettes or smoking materials on the ground in the dry conditions. They also ask people to douse their campfires with lots of water to make sure it’s completely out. Officials advise keeping barbecues a safe distance away from the home, wood and shrubs.

"Help us help you by creating that defense space around your structures as well. We request 30 feet to be fire wise. 30 feet all the way around your structures, so if a fire does start that we have time to get there before it affects your house," said Sandlian.