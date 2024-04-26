Semi truck fire backs up portion of I-90 near Snoqualmie for miles

article

The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking drivers to seek alternative routes near Snoqualmie on I-90 due to a semi-truck fire.

The fire created a lot of smoke and at one point, it was completely engulfed in flames.

The fire happened on the westbound lanes near milepoint 28, near Snoqualmie and North Bend. All lanes were initially closed as crews worked to put the fire out.

Traffic is able to get through in one left lane heading west.

Traffic was backed up for miles.