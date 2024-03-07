Invasive fish species discovered on San Juan Island

A new invasive aquatic species is now threatening Washington's waters, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced Sunday.

A teenage angler reported catching an invasive northern pike from a pond on San Juan County Conservation Land Bank's Limekiln Preserve on San Juan Island last week.

WDFW is now working with the Land Bank, county, and partners to see how many pike are in the area and remove them before they can spread into other waterways.

The northern pike is a carnivorous fish, classified as highly invasive and aggressive. The pike represents a serious threat to native fish, along with other amphibians, birds, mammals, and invertebrates.

Washington anglers who catch northern pike in new areas, including on San Juan Island, are asked to take a photo and report them to WDFW by calling 1-888-WDFW-AIS, emailing ais@dfw.wa.gov, or using the Washington Invasive Species Council reporting form or mobile app.

The northern pike is classified as a prohibited species in Washington, and anyone who contributes to its transport, sale, or introduction into state waters could face a penalty of one year in jail and $5,000 in fines.

Tips regarding how this pike got to San Juan Island are asked to be sent to WDFW Police by calling 877-933-9847, or by anonymously texting 847411 (TIP411) by entering WDFWTIP, followed by a space, and then entering your report.