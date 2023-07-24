King County Council hears proposal to rehire employees fired over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Amid a major shortage of public safety personnel, and the end of King County's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, some experienced ex-workers who skipped the shot said it was time for them to get back to work.

Many were employed at the sheriff’s office and county jail. Both are dealing with staff shortages as crime increases in the area.

Officials said by Oct. 2021, 314 people were no longer employed with King County. They either retired, quit or were fired for non-complicance of the vaccine mandate. During the last county council’s Committee of the Whole meeting, some of them claimed they didn’t get the shot because it was against their religious beliefs. They asked the council to support a proposal reinstating them to their jobs.

"The fact that we are still on the sidelines and not being utilized when crime is rampant, and the sheriff’s office is having a difficult time hiring, seems like a squandering of King County’s own investment," said a deputy who was with the sheriff’s office for 15 years before his termination in Feb. 2022.

The council heard more than 30 minutes of testimony from experienced members of the sheriff’s office who said they were fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of them said they worked with the office for more than 20 years. During the meeting, the former employees revealed the financial hardship and emotional toll of losing their job.

"My termination has put multiple important medical procedures on hold, greatly increasing the challenges my family has felt," said the 15-year deputy, who mentioned his wife was diagnosed with cancer shortly before his termination.

The council heard a proposal, sponsored by councilmember Reagan Dunn, to create a priority pathway for people who were separated from the county because of the mandate.

The King County Corrections Guild said reinstating employees would support a major staff shortage at the jail.

"We still have a 20% vacancy rate. We still are impacted by large amounts of mandatory overtime. If this helps us just get a couple of our experienced employees back, it helps us," said Randy Weaver with King County Corrections Guild, showing his support of the proposal.

Officials said they recognize the high vacancy rates and recruitment challenges. The Department of Human Resources said anyone is welcome to apply to the open positions in the county.

"When people go through the standard process, that proper county experience will likely move most applicants right to the front of the line," said Denise Pruitt, chief of policy and legislation for the Department of Human Resources. "The only barriers would be positions that are no longer open, and then some positions require certifications and passing background checks."

"Forcing people with 15, 20, 25 years of experience to reapply for the same position they faithfully and admirably held is insulting," said a former deputy who mentioned the vaccine mandate forced him to retire after 33.5 years with the sheriff’s office.

The county is working with unions like the King County Corrections Guild and the King County Police Officers Guild to negotiate contracts and rehire people.

Dennis Folk, president of the King County Corrections Guild, said there were 99 vacant positions at the jail. He explained a few union members started their rehire process.

"The reality is many of the officers who separated have either gone to work with other agencies who didn't require the vaccine, or they changed career paths," said Folk.

"Our labor partners have indicated very few former employees are seeking to return to the county, even under our bargain for agreements," said Mina Hashemi, director of council relations for the Office of the King County Executive. "For example, we are currently negotiating with [King County Police Officers Guild], where only 12 employees have indicated an interest in rehire."

Pruitt said 25 employees represented by King County Police Officers Guild were separated from their jobs with the county due to non-compliance with the vaccine mandate.

The proposal remains before the Committee of the Whole. The group is scheduled to meet on Aug. 16. A spokesperson for Dunn said in the meantime, he would be discussing the testimonies and next steps on the proposal with colleagues.