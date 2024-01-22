Landslide suspends Amtrak service between Seattle, Portland until Tuesday

Amtrak is suspending all rail services between Seattle and Portland until Tuesday due to previous weather events, the transportation company announced Sunday.

Amtrak says the trains between SEA and PDX will remain suspended until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23.

The main cause of this track closure is a landslide that happened south of Kelso, Washington.

Amtrak can waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation by calling its reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

You can view a full list of which Amtrak trains are canceled here.