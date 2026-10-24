Man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Clark County, WA

The Brief A man from Portland died on Thursday after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on Interstate 5 in Clark County, according to the Washington State Patrol. The man was wearing his helmet when the crash occurred, WSP said. He died at the scene. Another car drove through the scene, but stopped near the crash. WSP said the driver is being investigated.



A man from Portland died on Thursday after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on Interstate 5 in Clark County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the man, 36, was heading south on I-5 near milepost 20 around 3 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The man was wearing his helmet when the crash occurred, WSP said. He died at the scene.

Another car drove through the scene, but stopped near the crash. WSP said the driver is being investigated.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. It is also unclear what role the other driver played in the fatal crash.

No other details were released.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

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