Newell Road wildfire burning near Goldendale explodes to 30,000 acres, 0% containment

Officials say the Newell Road Fire, burning 17 miles east of Goldendale, exploded to 30,000 acres in size with 0% containment Friday night. Level 2 ‘get set’ and Level 3 ‘go now’ evacuation levels have been set for multiple areas.

The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management says the wildfire, burning near the town of Bickleton, has spread in multiple directions, and is threatening homes, farms, livestock, solar and wind farms.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (12:00 p.m. update) Map courtesy: Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management

The fire started at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and was reportedly at 6,000 acres. 19 hours later, the fire grew an additional 24,000 acres. Numerous structures have been lost. A State of Emergency was declared just before 10 p.m. Friday night by the Chairman if the Board for the Klickitat County Commissioners.

Level 1 ‘Get Ready’ Evacuations

The town of Bickleton is at a Level 1 evacuation. Residents are asked to be aware of potential hazards.

Level 2 ‘Get Set’ Evacuations

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management

The town of Roosevelt is at a Level 2 evacuation. Residents are asked to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Level 3 ‘Go Now!’ Evacuations

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management

Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations indicate there is danger currently affecting the area and residents should leave immediately.

A shelter has been set up at the Goldendale Middle School at 520 E Collins in Goldendale.

Road Closures

Roosevelt Grad Road, Middle Road, Old Highway 8 north to and including Dot Road.

As of 12 p.m., the wildfire response has multiple firefighting agencies providing ongoing fire protection; 13 fire districts from Klickitat County, three units from Skamania County, State Mobilization of fire agencies across Washington and the Department of Natural Resources.

This is a developing story as the wildfire remains active. Check back for updates.