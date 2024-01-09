Severely decomposed body found at Seattle homeless encampment

article

A decomposing body was found at a homeless encampment in Seattle while a volunteer was conducting outreach services in the area.

Seattle Police confirmed to FOX 13 that the body was found in the 2700 block of 4th Ave N around 3:30 p.m., in the NW Queen Anne green belt area that borders Dexter.

Andrea Suarez, the founder and executive director of We Heart Seattle, wrote on X that the body was decomposed down to the bone.

The medical examiner's office will work to determine the cause and manner of death as well as the identity of the body. In photos posted by Suarez, there are no defining human features, just bones.

FOX 13 is not showing photos of the body.

This is a developing story.

Updates will be added as they become available.