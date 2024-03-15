Ellensburg shooting: 1 killed in shooting near Central Washington University campus

One person has been killed following a shooting that happened near the Central Washington University campus in Ellensburg.

The shooting occurred before 2 p.m. on Friday at University Way and N Main St. The college went on lockdown and police asked neighbors to lock their doors.

The lockdown has since been lifted at CWU.

It appears the victim knew the shooter.

The suspect is still on the loose. Police say they have facial tattoos (one of them being a cross), and dark hair in a mullet style cut. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, light-colored jeans and white shoes.

If anyone has information on the shooting or spots the suspect, call 911.