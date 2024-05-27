On this Memorial Day, we have seen high clouds with a few sunbreaks along with warmer afternoon temperatures.

Lake Union Camera (FOX 13 Seattle)

High temperatures today were 5-10 degrees warmer compared to Sunday. This afternoon, it reached the mid to upper 60s around the central Puget Sound.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

High clouds have increased today with our next frontal system just offshore in the Pacific.

Live radar

Overnight lows will be mild, only dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Our next frontal system will move in late Monday night into Tuesday, starting with showers along the coast.

FUTURECAST NEXT 48 HOURS

High temperatures Tuesday will be cooler as clouds and showers return. Temperatures will once again be below seasonal average.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Showers will continue into Wednesday with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Skies will dry out with more sunshine from Thursday through Saturday. A chance of showers returns Sunday into early next week.