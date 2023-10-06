Soul of the CD: Africatown Plaza addresses housing and construction inequalities

Data from the census bureau shows Seattle’s median household income is $110,000 a year. Black families are earning less than half of that, making it nearly impossible to afford the average monthly rent of nearly $2,300.

Africatown Plaza is the newest affordable housing option, right in the heart of the Central District. The project address historical disparities in the construction field and gives people displaced by gentrification an opportunity to come home again.

"The vision was to acquire land to acquire this whole block, for the Black community that has called this community home for over 140 years," said K. Wyking Garrett, CEO Africatown Community Land Trust.

Taking back the block started with the Liberty Bank Building. Africatown Plaza is the next step, creating 126 new affordable apartments on the south end of the Midtown Block redevelopment.

All the units are available to family’s making 30-60 percent of the average median income (AMI).

(Africatown)

The Midtown square apartments are directly next door. Their 2-bedroom units are listed for $3,690, while a 2-bedroom at Africatown Plaza will go for $1,785.

"Just being able to know that you have a place to call home and that you can afford that rent," said Valenica Chambers Manora of Community Roots Housing, who is partnering with Africatown Land Trust on the development. "To live in the central area and not have to be in the six figures or mid-six-figures to live here, is going to make a big impact on lots of families."

In addition to addressing housing inequalities, Africatown Plaza made a commitment to secure a Black general contractor and just under 50% of the subcontractors, including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work are also Black.

"Building with community not just for community," said Garrett. "Including those that are often excluded systemically from opportunities such as to be a general contractor on a project of this scale. To have architects to be able to design from a black culture or afro-centric design perspective."

GGLO, in collaboration with David Baker Architects, brought that vision to life. The design of the building features a unique wood-clad facade and was created to be a "visual statement of the Black American presence within the neighborhood."

"Really for the building it’s about a love letter to the Central District," said Whitney Lewis, Designer associate, GGLO Architecture. "You have touchpoints of what makes the Central Area important to the African American and Pan African communities. Touches of craft, jazz and just making sure there’s semblance and meaning throughout everything. It shows we shouldn’t be afraid to put our dollars behind projects like this and affordable housing projects don’t have to be run-of-the-mill. They can have iconic points of nature really stand the test of time."

Construction on Africatown Plaza is over 75% complete. The goal is for the project to be finished by the end of the year, with people being able to move in sometime in January. Rental applications are currently being accepted and there’s a phone line open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information on the income qualifications needed to live at Africatown Plaza, visit their website here.