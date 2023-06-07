Soul of the CD: Cappy’s Boxing Gym counterpunching Parkinson’s disease

An estimated 1 million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson’s disease, which is brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements.

There is no cure.

Over time people battling the disease could have trouble walking and talking. But numerous studies show intense training can slow and, in some cases, even reverse the progression of the disease.

The Rock Steady Boxing program at Cappy’s Boxing Gym is offering a counterpunch to the disease.

"This class is getting the movement and the mind connected with the movement," said Mike Priebe, owner of Cappy’s Boxing Gym. "The success in this situation is getting boxers in to get movement. Build community. And have an outlet or a resource to have some physical mobility and excursion in a safe environment where they’re not standing out that they can’t do certain things."

The boxers in this program are literally fighting the disease, and it’s not just a physical battle.

"Mentally the important thing to remember is everyone with Parkinson’s disease has a dopamine deficiency, which means we’re not getting all the feel good and happy juices that everyone else is," said Rock Steady boxer Quinn Sowers. "When I get done here. I feel almost high. It’s an opportunity to see even though I have this disease that’s going to wreck my life someday. I still can-do things really well. And what I’m finding is I’m pretty good at this boxing thing."

Chris Allan is also battling Parkinson’s disease. He said he’s learned more in 4 weeks of this program than he did with all his prior training which included cross fit and personal training.

"It’s so cool to not have to explain why you’re walking a little off kilter," said Allan. "And to have other people with issues. Everybody is working together."

There are less than 10 Rock Steady boxing programs in the Sound. Cappy’s boxing gym is the only one in Seattle and the program is free for anybody who wants to go 12 rounds with Parkinson’s Disease.

Making the Rock Steady program free falls right in line with some of the other things that Cappy’s boxing gym does for people living in the Central District. They have a community fund that gives members who can afford it, the option to pay a little more each month. That money is used to fund their youth boxing program for kids and families who are less fortunate.