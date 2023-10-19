SpaceX blasts FAA for warning of falling Starlink satellites

The Federal Aviation Administration sent a letter to Senator Patty Murray, warning her about "the risk from reentering space debris."

It’s calculated that by 2035, an estimated 28,000 hazardous fragments will plummet back to earth. Pieces of that fallen technology have the potential to kill or injure someone every couple of years.

The report explicitly calls out Starlink. Developed by the private spaceflight company SpaceX, Starlink claims roughly half of all satellites now circling the globe.

SpaceX is pushing back. In a letter, the satellite internet provider argued the FAA’s findings fall short.

Principal Engineer, David Goldstein contends it's "a distorted analysis that makes preposterous, unjustified and inaccurate claims."

SpaceX Response to FAA regarding Starlink demise

Saadia Pekkanen specializes in space law. The University of Washington professor doesn’t believe Starlink should shoulder all the blame.

"It is fair to say Starlink gets a lot of attention, partly because of the lion’s share that it actually holds," said Pekkanen. "Starlink is one of many other companies and the problem is not just about one company."

Pekkanen says this FAA notice sets the tone for those manufacturing space technology in our own backyard.

"This is the Satellite capital of the world in so many ways," said Pekkanen. "About 40 percent of the satellites that are up there are actually produced here in the greater Seattle area."

Steve Tapia is a law professor at Seattle University. He says these days the final frontier is crowded.

"It’s just there’s more of it up there, so the odds of it are that more of it's going to fall," said Tapia. "They’re in much lower orbit, they’re smaller and so there’s a lot less money spent in them. Elon Musk is very, very famous for trying to cut costs."