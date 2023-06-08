Teens terrorize Kitsap Co. in crime spree with mom as getaway driver

Teenage crooks terrorized the Kitsap County community committing several armed robberies, with a mom as their getaway driver, investigators say.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Detective Andrew Conway says two of the suspects are still on the loose, and believe to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators say the violent crime spree started at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

Surveillance camera footage FOX 13 News obtained shows two people walk into the C&C Super Save convenience store in Navy Yard City. The footage shows one of the crooks pull a gun out on an employee behind a register.

"For the first split second, when I looked over and made eye contact with him, and he had the gun, it didn’t seem real, until he pushed forward and started demanding the money, or he was going to blow my brains out. So in my mind, like ‘Okay, stay calm. Give him the money. Here you go,’" said Annie Vega.

Vega has worked at the C&C for nearly 20 years. She says she has never experienced a situation like this at work, and hopes she never does again.

"I got lucky. I’m still here. So, I got lucky. That’s what scared me the most," she said. "I almost didn’t make it home to my kids, and they’re the reason why I come here every day."

Investigators say the car full of teens then drove to Bremerton and held-up Rob’s Quick Stop on 15th Street. This armed robbery happened less than ten minutes after the first one. Investigators say the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

The crooks then robbed another Bremerton convenient store at 7:45 p.m., investigators said. Kitsap County Sheriff’s officials say the teens pointed a gun at an employee at the Sheridan Mini Mart and took off with cash.

At 10:35 p.m., investigators say the teenage suspects beat up an employee at the 76 gas station on Old Frontier Road in Central Kitsap County. Officials say the suspect hit an employee with the gun.

In total, investigators say the crooks made off with a few hundred dollars.

Around 11:20 p.m. Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies and Bremerton Police were able to arrest a 14-year-old boy, and a 32-year-old woman at the 7-11 near Sylvan Way and Wheaton Way.

Investigators say the woman drove the kids around. They say she knows the kids through her daughter, who investigators said, was not involved in the robberies.

The 32-year-old was booked into the Kitsap County Jail for Robbery. Her bail is set at $500,000.

The 14-year-old is booked into Kitsap County Juvenile Detention Center.

However, two of the suspects were able to escape and are still on the loose.

Thursday, investigators released pictures of the suspects. They are believed to be armed, and from the Lacey area, but possibly heading toward Pierce County or Yakima.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of these two people are asked to call 911. Please refer to Kitsap County Sheriff's Office Case Numbers K23-005795 or K23-005801.

You may also contact Detective Andrew Conway at kcsodetectives@kitsap.gov or submit an anonymous tip on the CrimeStoppers P3Tips App.