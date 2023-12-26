Washington's new street racing law goes into effect on Jan. 1

On New Year’s Day, a new law takes effect in Washington State intended to crack down on illegal street racing.

Currently, illegal street racing is defined simply as "two people competing for speed," but that definition will change in the new year.

Under Senate Bill 5606, the definition expands to stunts like drifting. For the first time, off-street facilities like parking lots and garages will also be off-limits for racing. Vehicles used will also be subjected to impoundment.

Frustrated by the uptick in incidents from Tacoma to the Tri-Cities, both state legislators and local mayors pushed for the passing of Senate Bill 5606. In early February, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph testified on the bill’s behalf, pointing to similar legislation in California.

"The City of Kent has long experienced street racing down in our industrial valley," shared Ralph. "Truck access creates a perfect place for two cars racing against each other."

The legislation sailed through both Washington State’s House and Senate with little to no opposition. In early May, Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law.

In the seven months that followed, FOX 13 has covered several close calls and fatalities caused by this illegal activity.

Opponents of the law criticize it for not going far enough. Their argument is ‘What’s the point of having the authority to impound a car if police are limited in their ability to pursue the suspect?’

Ranking minority member, Representative Jim Walsh (R), voiced his concerns back in March.

"There’s a question of how this policy will be enforced if illegal street racers just bolted," said Walsh. "Could the law enforcement follow?"