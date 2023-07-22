WSP Trooper involved in shooting near Wapato, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper was involved in a shooting Saturday morning near Wapato.

The WSP is reporting that the incident happened near milepost 45 on Interstate 82. Details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time.

The Yakima Valley Special Investigation Team (YVSIU) will lead their own independent investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.