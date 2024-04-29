Scattered showers will resume Monday afternoon in Western Washington, with a slight chance for thunderstorms and cool afternoon high temperatures.

If you get caught in a shower Monday, it could be heavy with strong localized wind, hail or graupel, and lightning. Convergence zone showers could set up again during the evening commute.

Increasing showers this afternoon will also bring more snow to the Cascades. Prepare for winter driving conditions if you are heading over the passes.

Snow levels are around 3,000 feet Monday afternoon and will remain there through Tuesday morning. Snow levels will gradually increase through the rest of the week.

Wednesday through Friday looks more dry than wet with warming high temperatures. Showers are possible on Thursday and over the weekend, but temps should warm back into the 60s by Friday.