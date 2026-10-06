Washington State Ferries riders around Puget Sound face potential route cancellations and delays Tuesday following a widespread worker shortage that forced multiple cancellations Monday, leaving commuters scrambling for alternate routes.

On Monday, 23 engine room employees called out sick with little to no backup available, leaving only 5 of the system's 18 ferries in service.

As of Tuesday morning, scattered service disruptions remain active.

Keep scrolling below for live travel updates, alerts, and real-time route information.