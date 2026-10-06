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Last updated:  Oct 06, 2026 - 9:08 AM PDT

LIVE UPDATES: WA ferry cancellations, delays, alerts

FOX 13 Seattle
LIVE UPDATES: WA ferry cancellations, delays, alerts

Washington State Ferries riders around Puget Sound face potential route cancellations and delays Tuesday following a widespread worker shortage that forced multiple cancellations Monday, leaving commuters scrambling for alternate routes. 

On Monday, 23 engine room employees called out sick with little to no backup available, leaving only 5 of the system's 18 ferries in service. 

As of Tuesday morning, scattered service disruptions remain active. 

Keep scrolling below for live travel updates, alerts, and real-time route information.

Live coverage contributors

14 updates
Jim Jensen
3 hours 3 min ago
Jim Jensen

Watch Good Day Seattle live: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Jim Jensen
27 minutes ago
Jim Jensen

Service levels back to normal: How to check further updates

Taylor Winkel
54 minutes ago
Taylor Winkel

WA ferry travelers anxious after Monday's cancellations: Report

Jim Jensen
1 hour 23 min ago
Jim Jensen

Edmonds-Kingston ferry returns vessel to service

Jim Jensen
1 hour 34 min ago
Jim Jensen

Mukilteo-Clinton: elevators out of service on Suquamish

FOX 13 Seattle Digital Team
1 hour 41 min ago
FOX 13 Seattle Digital Team

WA ferries: How to check upcoming sailings

Jim Jensen
2 hours 7 min ago
Jim Jensen

Washington State Ferries: 'Service levels are back to normal'

Jim Jensen
2 hours 24 min ago
Jim Jensen

Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth runs on two-boat schedule

Jim Jensen
2 hours 31 min ago
Jim Jensen

Seattle-Bainbridge Island service resumes

Jim Jensen
2 hours 32 min ago
Jim Jensen

Edmonds-Kingston route faces crew shortage cancellations