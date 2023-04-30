2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park

Two people were killed, and one man is in critical condition, after a shooting in Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park late Saturday night.

Seattle Police were called to the park around 10:30 p.m., and found three men with gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two were transported to Harborview Medical Center, where a second man later died.

Authorities say the third man remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Witness accounts say a fourth man involved in the shooting ran from the park before police arrived.

RELATED: WSP: 3 deadly crashes in the last 48 hours were caused by distracted driving

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information on the incident or potential suspects is urged to contact SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.