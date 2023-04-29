WSP: 3 deadly crashes in the last 48 hours were caused by distracted driving

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is warning the public about distracted driving after three deadly crashes happened in the last two days.

According to the WSP, as the weather gets nicer, more vehicles will be on the roadways – especially motorcycles.

On Thursday evening, a motorcyclist died after being rear ended by a pickup truck on SR-167. Authorities say the crash was caused by a number of factors including speed, following too close and not paying attention.

Another deadly King County crash happened on I-90 near milepost 42 Friday evening. The WSP says the driver left the roadway and struck and overpass support pillar. The exact cause of the crash remains unknown as the investigation continues.

According to the WSP investigators, a driver reaching for their cellphone caused a deadly crash on SR-410 near Greenwater Friday afternoon. Authorities say a driver crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle, which resulted in two people losing their lives. The driver that crossed the centerline was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The WSP is stressing the importance of avoiding distracted driving and following traffic laws.