2 killed in head-on crash near Enumclaw; SR 410 closed

article

Two people were killed and one seriously injured in a head-on crash Friday afternoon that shut down State Route 410 east of Enumclaw.

According to the Washington State Patrol, SR 410 was closed around 3:00 p.m. at Mud Mountain Rd. (milepost 38).

Authorities said two people died at the scene and a third person suffered life-threatening injuries. That person, the driver of one of the cars, was airlifted to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

Few details were immediately known, but troopers said there was no detour. More details were expected to be released soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.