23-year-old man struck, killed on I-90 near Snoqualmie, troopers investigate

By FOX 13 News Staff
Deadly crash near Snoqualmie closes EB I-90

Eastbound lanes of I-90 closed Monday morning after a deadly crash near Snoqualmie.

KING COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian along I-90 near Snoqualmie on Sunday.

According to the WSP, at around 10:51 p.m., troopers responded to eastbound I-90 near milepost 50 after two cars reportedly struck a man lying in the roadway.

Investigators say both cars pulled over onto the right-hand shoulder after running over the victim.

The WSP has identified the victim as 23-year-old Michael Sinigaglio of Lynnwood. 

Troopers blocked the roadway for nearly five hours to investigate. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in this deadly crash.

This is a developing story as the incident remains under investigation.