Cherry Hill shooting leaves man in critical condition, police investigate

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition in Seattle’s Cherry Hill neighborhood on Sunday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 9:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of 18th Ave. and E Jefferson St.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed life-saving efforts until medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived. The victim was then taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

SPD investigators learned the victim was driving westbound on E. Jefferson past 21st Ave. when shots were fired. Passengers who were inside the car told officers that they thought the car hit something in the road until they realized the driver had been shot.

The SPD says its Homicide Unit will lead the investigation.

Information about what led to the shooting is unknown, and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.