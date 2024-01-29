'We need all the help we can get': Vigil held for missing Mount Vernon teenager

More than three weeks have passed since Ella Jones left her home in Mount Vernon. On Sunday night, several of her closest loved ones held a candlelight vigil for her at the Skagit Riverwalk Trail.

"It feels like one long nightmare in one day and eternity at the same time," said Ella's mother, Sarah Merrill.

As friends and family shared memories of Ella and words of support at the vigil, Merrill shared some updates, saying Ella has reportedly been seen as far away as California and Oregon, though, none of these tips have been confirmed.

While Merrill says lots of tips have come in, and she is grateful for all the support she has received. At the same time, she is frustrated her daughter still isn't back at home.

"I keep my phone right next to my side just waiting, hoping the next call is someone saying they found her, and she's safe," said Merrill.

Ella's father, Travis Jones, came down from Alaska to attend Sunday night's vigil, and he remarked how he would be joining others in Washington state to share posters of his missing daughter.

"If you think you've seen her, call 911. We'd like to get our response time to be as quick as possible," said Merrill.