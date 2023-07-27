6 suspects arrested in one of King County's largest drug busts plead guilty

All six suspects arrested late last year in a historic drug bust in King County have pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

On Dec. 21, 2022, detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Burien Police Department arrested six men for their involvement in what is being described as a massive cartel operation.

Undercover detectives on the Special Emphasis Team (SET) worked for months on Operation P-22 to take down just one branch of the cartel activity. The operation was named for SET Det. Brad Smith, who worked for KCSO to get drugs off the street for over 37 years.

"It is obviously a moment of pride," said Todd Morrell, the interim chief for the Burien Police Department. "We’re very proud of the work. I think the team would agree that this is one step in a much larger problem."

In total, these narcotics were seized in the operation:

478,000 M30 fentanyl pills, of which 5,000 were rainbow fentanyl

400 pounds of meth

25 pounds of fentanyl powder

31 pounds of heroin

5 handguns

3 rifles

About $10 million worth of deadly drugs were taken off the street in this bust, which was one of the largest seizures in KCSO history.

Sentences for the six suspects range from just over three months to a year in prison. All are free except for one, who is currently locked up.

Mario N. Renteria-Gutierrez Pled guilty to Count I: Conspiracy to Commit VUCSA was convicted for drug trafficking. Judge Josephine Wiggs sentenced him to 3 months with credit for time served of 69 days.

Jose Castro-Urias Pled guilty to drug trafficking- Conspiracy to Commit VUCSA (Violation of yhe Uniform Controlled Substances Act). Judge Pro Tem Nikole Hecklinger sentenced him to 107 days with credit for time served 107 days

Rafael Alejandro Salomon-Orduno Pled guild to Felony VUCSA (Drug Possession). State dropped Conspiracy to Commit VUCSA.Judge Pro Tem Nikole Hecklinger sentenced him to 184 days with time served 184 days

Sabas Enrique Salomon Castro Pled guilty to Count I: Conspiracy to Commit VUCSAJudge Pro Tem Hecklinger sentenced him to 364 days with credit for time served 173 days

Edward A Escamilla-Benitez Pled guilty to Count I: Conspiracy to Commit VUCSAJudge Pro Tem Hecklinger sentenced him to three months with credit for time served 181 days

Jesus A. Herrera-Ungson Pled guilty to Count 1: Conspiracy to commit VUCSA. Judge Pro Tem Hecklinger sentenced him to 112 days with credit for time served 112 days.

According to the King County overdose tracker, 617 people have already died this year from a fentanyl overdose compared to 802 reported deaths in all of last year.