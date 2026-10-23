Bellingham, WA woman housing 30 dogs accused of animal cruelty

The Brief A 38-year-old woman from Bellingham was arrested Friday after 30 dogs under her care were found injured and in poor health. She faces 30 counts of first-degree animal cruelty. All dogs found in the home were safely removed and are expected to fully recover.



A woman from Bellingham was arrested on 30 counts of animal cruelty after 30 dogs belonging to her were found injured and in poor health, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The sheriff's office said that on Oct. 5, deputies learned of a potential animal cruelty situation involving the 30 dogs at a property on Russet Avenue. Pittie Project PNW reportedly housed the dogs.

Deputies said images shown to them revealed the dogs' poor condition.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives learned that the Bellingham woman, 38, was responsible for their care.

On Friday, the woman was arrested and taken to the Whatcom County Jail.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not release further details about the extent of the dogs' injuries.

What's next:

All dogs were safely removed from the Russet Avenue property and taken to the Whatcom Humane Society, the sheriff's office said.

The agency added that the animals are reportedly responding well to treatment and care, and are expected to fully recover. They will also be available for adoption in the near future.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

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