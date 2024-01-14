High school referees equipped with body cams, Washington legislation aims to protect them

Referees in Pierce County officiating a basketball game between Peninsula and Gig Harbor high schools were armed with more than a whistle this week.

Responding to security concerns, they were equipped with body cameras. The Peninsula School District also hung-up signs in the gym about being a positive spectator.

These two schools are in the same town, about a ten-minute drive apart. There’s always been a turf war, but school officials shared the rivalry recently spiraled out of control. Kris Hagel with the Peninsula School District shared he hopes these efforts foster a positive environment moving forward.

"We’ve done a lot to work on sportsmanship and we really hope this turns the corner for us," said Hagel.

Legislative Safeguard

State lawmakers are considering stronger protections for sports officials.

Rep. Suzanne Schmidt from the Spokane Valley is sponsoring House Bill 2079.

"The legislature finds that the values engendered in interscholastic activities are being undermined by participants and spectators who do not respect the commitment of these officials. Increasingly, these people are expressing their dissatisfaction through inappropriate verbal abuse and behavior directed at the officials." -HB 2079

She wants to crack down on unruly athletes and sports fans by making assaulting a referee a class C felony.

"It’s kind of harsh, but it’s meant to be a deterrent," explained Schmidt. "The rage level really escalates much faster than it used to."

According to Schmidt, the proposals put forth in her bill are not unique. She says at least more than a dozen states have passed similar laws.