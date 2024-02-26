Bill banning child marriage in Washington; moves to governor's desk

Child marriage is still legal in Washington state but that could soon change.

Last month, the House unanimously passed House Bill 1455, which would set the minimum age of marriage to 18. On Friday, the Senate voted to pass the bill 48-1, with Sen. Jeff Holy, R-Spokane, who was the only no vote.

The bill now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk for signature before it officially becomes law.

Washington is one of 43 states that allow children to get married. There is currently no specified minimum age for marriage in Washington.

The bill was first introduced in 2023 but stalled in the Senate.