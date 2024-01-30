Washington lawmakers hear child marriage testimony: 'Different strokes for different folks'

Washington state senators are considering a law that would eliminate child marriage in our state.

Members of the Senate Law and Justice Committee heard testimony Tuesday from people opposed to child marriage, and from people who say we don't need to outlaw it.

One of the people opposed to House Bill 1455 is a man named Michael, who testified over the phone.

"To me, freedom means different strokes for different folks," he testified. "The fact that only a few people choose to do something is no reason to prohibit it."

His statement followed testimony from two child marriage survivors.

One victim, Kate Yang, was forced to marry a man at the age of 12. She testified about being trafficked by her family for $6,000, and repeatedly being raped and beaten.

"I have PTSD from the trauma I have endured as a child bride. I am blessed to be alive, I'm blessed to be here today…and I'm blessed to be able to share my story with all of you," Yang testified. "As a child marriage survivor, I am here today to let the American people know that child marriage does exist in America. That child marriage does exist in Washington state, and that child marriage does exist in Kirkland, Washington, where I live—my home."

The committee also heard from Sara Tasneem, who was forced to marry a man twice her age when she was 15. She said she was raped and impregnated, with no access to reproductive rights.

"My abuser was able to marry me and continue abusing me for the following seven years, but now with the protection of a marriage certificate," Tasneem testified. "The marriage certificate was a way for my abuser to escape charges and control my life in every way."

The bill would set the minimum age of marriage to 18.

Washington is one of 43 states that allow children to get married. There is currently no specified minimum age for marriage in Washington.

The bill has already passed the House and now awaits action in the Senate.

The current legislative session ends on March 7.