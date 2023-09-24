Boat falls off trailer, blocks northbound I-5 in Seattle

article

Traffic in Seattle on northbound I-5 was slowed down to a no-wake zone Sunday afternoon after authorities say a boat came off a trailer and blocked the road.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports around 1:05 p.m., a boat blocked the left center lane of I-5 after coming off a trailer. Washington State Patrol was called to investigate, and WSDOT crews towed the boat off I-5 to the Lakeview Blvd off-ramp.

"Check your straps," said Trooper Rick Johnson. "It goes back to [securing your load]—if you're towing something, like a boat, make sure its secure."

Johnson said this event is a good reminder to familiarize yourself with the state's Secure Your Loads program, and notes this is not the first time a boat has come loose from a trailer.