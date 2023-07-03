Bonney Lake police looking to ID 3 suspects who stole wallets from elderly women at Wal-Mart

article

Bonney Lake Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three people accused of stealing wallets from elderly women in Pierce County, including a 91-year-old.

Police say the three suspects stole the wallets from carts at the Bonney Lake and Puyallup Wal-Marts on June 28 when the women were distracted.

The suspects then used the stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases in Bonney Lake and Puyallup.

If you have any information on who they are, contact the Bonney Lake PD Tip Line at 253-447-3231 or email detective@cobl.us. The suspects are believed to be driving a red van or SUV.