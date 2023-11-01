Child dies Halloween night after dog attack in Spokane

A child died after being attacked by a dog on Halloween night, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).

The SPD says at around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of an animal attack inside a home near the corner of N Nevada St. and E Walton Ave. in Spokane.

Officers arrived and found the small child had been attacked by the family’s dog. Officers and emergency crews immediately began treating the child, but despite their efforts, the child died.

Authorities said the family severely injured the dog as they were trying to protect the child. According to the SPD, the dog was severely injured and beyond help when authorities arrived, so they euthanized the animal on the scene.

The SPD says there were no signs of criminality involved in the incident, instead, it was determined to be a tragic accident. The incident was also not related to any trick-or-treating activity.

Further information from the medical examiner will be released at a later time.