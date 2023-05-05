Pandemic-era cocktails to-go policy now permanent in Washington

Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill on Friday that permanently allows cocktails to-go from restaurants and bars in Washington state.

To-go cocktails were temporarily legalized in order to provide support for local businesses during the pandemic. The law was set to expire on June 30, but Gov. Inslee signed Senate Bill 5448 making it permanent.

"We are glad to see Washington be the 20th state to make cocktails to-go permanent in support of local restaurants and consumers," said Adam Smith, vice president of state government relations at DISCUS. "There is no doubt cocktails to-go provided much-needed support for businesses during the pandemic, and now bars and restaurants can count on this critical revenue stream permanently. Plus, adult consumers will continue to enjoy their favorite cocktails with their takeout orders. We thank the Washington Legislature and Governor Inslee for codifying this consumer- and business-friendly measure into law."

The new law will allow certain businesses to sell beer, wine and approved mixed drinks with a food purchase. They do have to be in sealed containers and appropriately labeled.

Cocktail drinks to-go are intended to be consumed at home. Consumers who plan on picking up their alcoholic beverages and driving home are required to place their drinks in the trunk of their car.

States that signed legislation to make cocktails to-go permanent into law: