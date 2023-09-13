COVID 19 vaccines approved, could be available in Puget Sound by this weekend

The newly approved COVID-19 vaccines could be available in the Puget Sound region as soon as this weekend.

Depending on where you live, new COVID-19 vaccines are already available. With a concerning surge in COVID-19 cases over the summer and apprehensions about the impending flu season, many are eagerly lining up to get their shots, echoing sentiments like, "I don't want to get sick."

One significant driving force behind this latest vaccination push is the reformulated COVID-19 vaccine. It is designed to provide protection against the Omicron variant, which experts believe was the primary cause of the summer spike.

Dr. Horn emphasized, "The variants that are going around now are pretty infectious," underlining the need for updated protection. Dr. Long added, "Coronavirus immunity decreases over time," further underscoring the importance of booster shots.

Seattle Public Health's Chief of Communicable Disease Epidemiology & Immunization, Dr. Eric Chow, agrees. He says getting the shot is a wise decision as the virus continues to evolve which makes it challenging for the human body to fend off new versions or variants, even if individuals have previously contracted COVID-19 or been vaccinated.

As of now, King County reports a low COVID-19 level, but there has been a noticeable upward trend over the past four months. In the last 28 days, 115 cases have been reported, with eight people requiring hospitalization.

Who should consider getting a booster?

The FDA has approved Pfizer and Moderna shots for those aged 12 and older, with emergency use authorization for children as young as six months.

Dr. Chow recommends getting the booster:

If it has been at least two months since the last COVID-19 vaccine

If the booster was missed previously

If an individual has never received one

Looking ahead, Dr. Long anticipates a potential resurgence of COVID-19 cases along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu during the winter months.

"I suspect we'll see RSV peaking again this winter, along with flu, and possibly COVID as well." Dr Long said. While COVID-19 cases are currently on the rise, Dr. Long predicts fluctuations throughout the year, with a possible increase again in December or January.

As the virus is expected to continue mutating, health officials warn that updated shots may become an annual occurrence, similar to the yearly flu vaccine. Medical experts say getting the COVID-19 booster alongside your annual flu shot is safe.

The new COVID-19 vaccine boosters could become available at your local pharmacy or healthcare provider as early as this weekend. Most insurance plans will cover the cost of the booster. For those without insurance, free shots will be available at CVS, Walgreens, and community centers.

Health officials suggest you check with your healthcare provider or clinic to see if they have it, or check the list of pharmacies and other locations on Vaccines.gov or kingcounty.gov/vaccine for more information.