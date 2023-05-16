Tacoma tracks progress in violent crime reduction plan; city says crime is down

City of Tacoma leaders say they are cracking down on violent crime and are seeing the results. The question is, though, if the change is enough.

On Tuesday, Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore presented the most recent findings from the city’s crime reduction plan.

The plan places emphasis and resources in areas that are known for violent crimes.

"We don’t have a lot of locations that are repeat homicide locations. The ones that we have this year have been really isolated," said Moore.

Tacoma saw its most violent year on record in 2022 with 45 homicides reported. This includes three police shootings.

According to data from the city, there have been 15 homicides in Tacoma in 2023. This number is a 25% drop in comparison to the same time period in 2022.

"My hope is what we’re doing will have an impact," said Moore.

While homicide numbers are down when looking at last year’s data, that is not the case when considering data further into the past.

Numbers from the last 10 years show homicide numbers were much lower about five years ago.

Tacoma Police provided this list of homicides over the last 10 years:

2023 - 15 (so far this year)

2022 - 45 (3 police shootings)

2021 - 34

2020 - 31

2019 - 23

2018 - 18

2017 - 12

2016 - 19

2015 - 16

2014 - 15

2013 - 10

Less than five months into 2023, the homicide numbers are already higher than all of 2013 and all of 2017, even though they are lower than this time last year.

FOX 13 News asked Moore about this data, and whether he thought Tacoma could get to pre-COVID homicide numbers.

"Wow, I would like to get lower than that. Because homicides are the one thing that you really can’t control, but they’re the most devastating thing. So, I would really like to get, and I don’t even know if this sounds right, I’d like there to be no homicides. But that’s our goal, to reduce it as much as we can," he said.

Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli told FOX 13 News that the department is still in the early stages of the crime reduction plan and expects even more changes to come.

"We also understand that there is still concerns in the community about crime in general. As well as specifically with these violent crimes," said Pauli.

City leaders maintain that cracking down on crime is more than just a police problem. They say the community also needs to take part in bringing change.

An example of that change comes during Tacoma’s Tuesday night council meeting, as council members will discuss a plan to invest $300,000 toward creating summer plans and addressing violence affecting children.